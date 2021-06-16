Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cibc World Markets Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,891,118 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $424,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

