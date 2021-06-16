Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

