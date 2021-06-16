Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

APDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

