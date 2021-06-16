Arbidex Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $366,577.62 and approximately $97,164.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

