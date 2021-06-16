ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 4,530,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.1 days.

Shares of AETUF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AETUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

