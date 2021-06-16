Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

