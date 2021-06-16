ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops One Day Volume of $71,892.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $16.79 million and $71,892.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars.

