Ares Protocol Trading Down 14.6% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00152326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00183274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00944455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.82 or 0.99877235 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

