Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $65,438.10

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $65,438.10 and $30.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00145878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00182205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00956703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.75 or 0.99855822 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,119,924 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

