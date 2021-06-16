Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.20).

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €7.07 ($8.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,460,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

