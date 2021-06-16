Arqma Price Tops $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $351,777.18 and approximately $8,745.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 128.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.27 or 0.06203560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.04 or 0.01536047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00429188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00143483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00688485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00417825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

