Arthur A. Levin Sells 14,003 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RNA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 260,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

