Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $286,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

AJG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

