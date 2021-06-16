Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:AJG traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. 2,475,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,501. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $154.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

