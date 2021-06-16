Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 3,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

