ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 34,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

