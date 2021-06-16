AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

