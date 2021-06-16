Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.30. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $306.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.