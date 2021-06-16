Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 4,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.