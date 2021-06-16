Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

ATH stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

