Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 1,002,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

