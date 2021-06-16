Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in May

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

