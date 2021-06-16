Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in May

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
About Atlas Financial
