Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Up 2.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.46. Approximately 232,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 187,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

