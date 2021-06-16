Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $638.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 638.80 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 1904922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.23).

A number of research firms have commented on AUTO. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

