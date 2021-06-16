Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,184. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.