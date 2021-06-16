Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,184. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

