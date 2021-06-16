Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,164,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

ADP traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

