Autonio Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $289,390.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00145570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00180251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.30 or 0.99462893 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,028,759 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

