AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 40,550 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

