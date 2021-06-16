Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.70. 18,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 5,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Avidbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.