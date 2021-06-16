AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.11 ($28.36).

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

EPA:CS opened at €22.75 ($26.76) on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.02.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

