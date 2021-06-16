Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 153,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,258 shares.The stock last traded at $31.17 and had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

