AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after buying an additional 413,571 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 317,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

