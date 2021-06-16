Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 234.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

