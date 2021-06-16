Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59,668.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Azuki has a market cap of $2.60 million and $59,668.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

