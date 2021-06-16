Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $13.02 or 0.00033684 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $124.72 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,578,333 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

