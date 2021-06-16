BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 2,837 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

