Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

