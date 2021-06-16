Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.