Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 1,313,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,466. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

