Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 336,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.