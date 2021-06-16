Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 336,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
