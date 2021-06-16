Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

