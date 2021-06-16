Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.79). 19,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 158,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.72 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89.

In other news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

