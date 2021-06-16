Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 107,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

