Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,340.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,328 ($17.35).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.82.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

