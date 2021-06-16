Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,510.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,363.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

