Bank of Hawaii Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

GILD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 786,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 296.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

