Bank of Hawaii Has $2.32 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 196,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

