Bank of Hawaii Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $330.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

