Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $242.86. 329,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $178.01 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

