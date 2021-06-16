Bank of Hawaii Purchases 56,227 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,492,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,897,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,022 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

